Andrei Savrasov had 21 points for the Eagles (11-14, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Prince Toyambi added 10 points. Cam Bryant had seven rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 79-63 last Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com