Roberts leads San Francisco against Northern Iowa after 22-point performance

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0) San Francisco; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -5.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Northern Iowa Panthers after Tyrell Roberts scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 67-60 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Francisco went 24-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dons allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall with a 9-5 record on the road last season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

