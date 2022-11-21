Roberts leads San Francisco against Northern Iowa after 22-point performance

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0)
San Francisco went 24-10 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dons allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.
Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall with a 9-5 record on the road last season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.
