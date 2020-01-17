Dimencio Vaughn had 18 points for the Broncs (9-7, 3-3). Stevie Jordan added 15 points. Tyere Marshall had 12 points.
Niagara plays Siena at home on Sunday. Rider plays Canisius on the road on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.