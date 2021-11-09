Washington State finished 11 of 34 from distance while Alcorn State was just 4 of 17.
T.J. Bamba scored 11 points for Washington State and Michael Flowers had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Cougars had a 44-27 rebounding advantage.
WSU was 24 of 30 from the foul line, and Alcorn State 17 of 21 — with 47 fouls called in the game.
Paul King and Oddyst Walker each had 10 points for the Braves.
Alcorn State is also playing at Seattle (Wednesday), Portland and No. 1 Gonzaga in the first seven days of the season. Seattle is at Washington State on Friday.
