Roberts scores 20 as Fairleigh Dickinson downs Wagner 66-48

NEW YORK — Demetre Roberts’ 20 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Wagner 66-48 on Saturday night.
Ja’Mier Fletcher led the way for the Seahawks (13-12, 6-8) with 13 points and two blocks. Brandon Brown added 11 points and two steals for Wagner. Keyontae Lewis also had six points.
Fairleigh Dickinson pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 13 points.
