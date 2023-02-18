Roberts scores 20 as Fairleigh Dickinson downs Wagner 66-48

Roberts also contributed five assists for the Knights (16-13, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Grant Singleton added 12 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and they also had four steals. Ansley Almonor shot 3 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.