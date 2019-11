Kent State opened overtime with two steals — the first by Whittington, led to a Pippen dunk. Pippen drained a 3-pointer from the left side, boosting the lead to 77-72.

Brian Fobbs had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (2-1). Jason Gibson added 18 points. Dennis Tunstall had 12 points.

Allen Bertand pulled the Tigers to 77-75 with free throws at 1:06, but Roberts responded right away for Kent State with a layup.

The game was intense as regulation ended at 72-72 with 15 lead changes and seven ties.

