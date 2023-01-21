Roberts sparks San Francisco to 82-74 victory over BYU

SAN FRANCISCO — Tyrell Robert scored 30 points to lead San Francisco over BYU 82-74 on Saturday night.
The Cougars (14-9, 4-4) were led by Rudi Williams’ 28 points. Gideon George added 12 points and three steals, while Jaxson Robinson scored 11.
San Francisco took the lead with 18:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. San Francisco visits San Diego while BYU hosts Saint Mary’s (CA).
