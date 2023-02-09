Robertson leads Portland against Pacific

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -5.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland’s 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 at home. Portland has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 5-5 in conference play. Pacific averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Pilots and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Keylan Boone is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

