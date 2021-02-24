Cummings, who had eight rebounds and seven assists, hit a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game at 68. The Mocs were trying to foul to avoid a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
Alvarez made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game with 1:25 to go in OT. After a Chattanooga miss, Alvarez made a layup. He then went 4 for 4 from the foul line to secure the win.
James Glisson III had 11 points for Mercer (15-9, 8-8 Southern Conference).
Mercer scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
David Jean-Baptiste had 24 points and six assists for the Mocs (18-7, 9-7). Malachi Smith added 22 points and nine rebounds. Darius Banks had 12 points.
The Bears evened the season series against the Mocs. Chattanooga defeated Mercer 83-80 on Jan. 13.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.