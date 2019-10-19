Justin Henderson had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA).

USM’s De’Michael Harris returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Golden Eagles went on to lead 27-24 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Louisiana Tech dominated the fourth. The Bulldogs scored final-period touchdowns on 1-yard runs by Smith and Bobby Holly and a 30-yard interception return by Ezekiel Barnett.

Robertson’s interceptions all came against Jack Abraham, a former Louisiana Tech quarterback. Abraham threw for 327 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1) but was intercepted four times.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD