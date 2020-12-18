Chris Shelton scored a career-high 21 points for the Pirates (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Davion Warren scored a career-high 21 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. Russell Dean had 14 points and eight assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.