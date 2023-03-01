Robinson, Delaware State Hornets to host Styles and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-22, 4-9 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Martez Robinson and the Delaware State Hornets host Zion Styles and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Hornets are 4-7 on their home court. Delaware State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Stone averaging 6.0.

The Hawks are 8-5 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Hornets. O’Koye Parker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Styles is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Pollard is averaging 10.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article