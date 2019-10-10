Robinson, who was coming off a career-high 136-yard receiving night with three touchdowns of 6, 44 and 70 yards, finished with three catches for 54 yards and two returns for 114 yards.

AD

Akevious Williams threw for 95 yards and a score, and rushed for 52 yards and a TD for Bethune-Cookman (5-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which is off to its best start since 2015. Williams made it 14-3 on a 19-yard sneak to the left side early in the third.

Davius Richard threw for 250 yards with a touchdown for NCCU (2-5, 1-2).

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD