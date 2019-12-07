CONWAY, Ark. — James Robinson rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and Illinois State knocked off eighth-seeded Central Arkansas 24-14 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Robinson, the second-leading rusher in the FCS who set a school record with 297 yards in a first-round victory over Southeast Missouri, scored two of the Redbirds’ three second-quarter touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run. His 2-yard score came with 1:13 left in the half for a 21-7 lead. The other score was an 18-yard run by wide receiver Austin Nagel on a jet sweep.