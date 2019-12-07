San Fenlason added a 24-yard field goal with just over four minutes left in the game before Breylin Smith passed to Luke Ross for a 1-yard score with 1:32 remaining. The Bears (9-4) got the onside kick but an interception ended their hopes of making the quarterfinals for the first time.
Smith threw for 198 yards but was intercepted three times.
The Redbirds (10-4) will play at No. 1 seed and defending champion North Dakota State next week.
