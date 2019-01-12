NEW ORLEANS — Bryson Robinson scored 17 points, making four 3-pointers and adding six assists as New Orleans defeated McNeese 79-66 Saturday night.

Robinson was one of four Privateers to score in double digits — Damion Rosser added 15 points, Jahmel Myers 13 and Ezekiel Charles 10. Charles led with eight rebounds.

After an early 2-2 tie, New Orleans (8-7, 3-1 Southland) led the rest of the way. Roydell Brown converted a 3-point play that brought the Cowboys within a point, 32-31 early in the second half, but Myers and Charles hit 3-pointers to regain some breathing room. New Orleans led by as many as 16 after that.

Shamarkus Kennedy led McNeese (5-12, 1-3) with 28 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. He shot 10 of 14 from the floor. The team as a whole was 23 of 49. Malik Hines added 13 points before fouling out.

