The Catamounts are 3-7 in SoCon play. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 13.7 assists per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 4.0.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 18.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for VMI.
Robinson is averaging 15 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.
Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.
