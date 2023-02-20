Robinson lifts Delaware St over South Carolina St 69-68

DOVER, Del. — Martez Robinson scored 28 points and made two free throws with nine seconds left to lift Delaware State over South Carolina State 69-68 on Monday night.
Raquan Brown and Cam Jones scored 14 apiece to lead the Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9). Lesown Hallums finished with 13 points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Delaware State visits Morgan State while South Carolina State hosts Norfolk State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.