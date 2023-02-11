Robinson scores 30, Charleston downs Hampton 83-70

HAMPTON, Va. — Pat Robinson III scored 30 points as Charleston beat Hampton 83-70 on Saturday night.
Jordan Nesbitt finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Pirates (6-20, 3-10). Russell Dean added 17 points and seven assists for Hampton. Marquis Godwin also had 12 points.
Led by 25 first-half points from Robinson, Charleston carried a 43-41 lead into the break.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Monday. Charleston (SC) hosts Northeastern while Hampton travels to play Elon.
