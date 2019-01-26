SAN ANTONIO — Bryson Robinson buried five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and New Orleans held Incarnate Word scoreless over the final 4:07 of the game in a 61-52 victory on Saturday.

Robinson was the lone threat from beyond the arc for the Privateers (10-9, 5-3 Southland Conference). The junior guard hit 5 of 9 from distance, while his teammates made just 1 of 12. He added three of New Orleans’ nine steals. Damion Rosser scored 11 on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, while Ezekiel Charles added 10 points.

Christian Peevy led the Cardinals (6-14, 1-6) with 20 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Peevy hit 10 of 15 shots as Incarnate Word shot 50 percent from the floor, but just 29 percent (5 of 17) from beyond the arc. Augustine Ene added 16 points, while Charles Brown III scored 11.

Incarnate Word led 29-25 at halftime and increased its advantage to 40-28 on a 3-pointer by Ene with 15:10 remaining in the game. The Privateers used an 8-0 run with Robinson accounting for all the scoring to make a game of it. Myers made two free throws and New Orleans led 53-50 lead with 5:12 remaining. Peevy’s layup cut the Cardinals’ deficit to a point but they went scoreless the rest of the way.

Incarnate Word has lost nine of its last 10 games.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.