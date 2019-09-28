Koback’s 1-yard score tied the score at 21 early in the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

With Wilson out of the game in the final minute, backup Jaren Hall directed the Cougars to the Toledo 32 before his pass went beyond the end zone on the game’s final play.

Mitchell Guadagni threw for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Toledo (3-1), which has won three straight.

Wilson was 22 of 38 for 315 yards and two scores, both to Aleva Hifo. Hifo caught five passes for 111 yards and two scores including a 75-yarder for BYU (2-3).

