Chris Reynolds was 15 of 28 for 208 yards passing with three touchdown passes, but threw two of Charlotte’s (2-3, 0-1) three interceptions.

Deangelo Antoine’s only carry, a 66-yarder on FAU’s first play from scrimmage, set up Larry McCammon III’s 3-yard TD run on the next play and the Owls never trailed. Bryant’s 57-yard catch led to Davidson’s second TD, a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD