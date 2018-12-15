LAS VEGAS — Noah Robotham sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give UNLV a 92-90 win over BYU in overtime on Saturday night, snapping a three-game skid.

UNLV fell behind 90-89 with :18 left in the extra period. Following a timeout, Robotham took the assist from Amauri Hardy and drained the 3-pointer as time expired for the win.

Joel Ntambwe led the Runnin’ Rebels (5-4) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Cylburn and Hardy added 21 points apiece, Robotham finished with 12 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong 10.

UNLV led 47-30 at the break but BYU battled back in the second half, cutting it to 68-61 with 8:29 to play. From there, UNLV watched its lead evaporate and a 3-point play by Jahshire Hardnett put the Cougars (8-5) up 83-81 with 2:22 remaining. That held until the final :27 when Ntambwe was fouled, then sank two from the line to tie it 83-all. BYU’s Zac Seljaas missed a 3 at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Yoeli Childs led BYU with 25 points and 11 boards. Hardnett and TJ Haws had 19 points each and Seljaas had 10.

