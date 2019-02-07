Boise State forward Zach Haney attempts a dunk but is fouled by UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe with UNLV’s Cheikh Mbacke Diong also on the play during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP) (Associated Press)

BOISE, Idaho — Noah Robotham had a season-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers, and 10 assists to help UNLV beat Boise State 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Kris Clyburn added 17 points and Amauri Hardy 15 for UNLV (12-10, 6-4 Mountain West). Nick Blair had 14 points and seven rebounds.

UNLV trailed 8-0 to start the game but took its first lead at 46-45 early in the second half. Boise State trailed by eight points midway through the second half and tied it at the 6:06 mark. But UNLV closed on a 15-4 run as Boise State only made two field goals from there.

Derrick Alston scored 17 points for Boise State (10-13, 5-5). Alex Hobbs added 16 points, Justinian Jessup 15 and Zach Haney 13. Jessup made 2 of 6 from 3-point range to become the fastest player in program history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

Boise State shot 61.5 percent from the first half for a 43-39 lead. Haney had 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

