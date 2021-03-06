Tray Maddox Jr. scored a career-high 30 points for the Titans (6-9, 5-9). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and eight rebounds. Vincent Lee had 12 points.
The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-85 last Friday.
