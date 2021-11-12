The victory comes three days after The Citadel’s season-opening upset of Power 5 opponent Pitt, 78-63, the Bulldogs first win against an ACC team since edging Clemson 58-56 in 1979, ending a streak of 46-straight losses to the ACC.
Armani Thomas had 30 points for the Hornets. Alawishes Kelly added 19 points for the Historically Black Baptist school..
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com