Roche's late 3 lifts Richmond over Duquesne, 75-73

Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (9-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10). Neal Quinn added 13 points while going 3 of 7 and 7 of 13 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Isaiah Bigelow was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.