Roche's late 3 lifts Richmond over Duquesne, 75-73

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton led Richmond with 23 points and Jason Roche scored the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Spiders beat Duquesne 75-73 on Saturday night.
Rodney Gunn Jr. led the way for the Dukes (12-5, 2-2) with 16 points. Jimmy Clark III added 12 points for Duquesne. Joe Reece also had 11 points.
Quinn scored 11 second-half points. Richmond outscored Duquesne by 17 points over the final half.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Wednesday. Richmond visits Davidson and Duquesne travels to play Saint Joseph’s (PA).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.