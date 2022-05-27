Rock, Werner homer, A&M tops Tide 12-8 to make SEC semis

HOOVER, Ala. — Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner hit three-run homers and second-seeded Texas A&M rallied to defeat 11th-seeded Alabama 12-8 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies (37-17) trailed 6-1 before Rock's blast to left field. Texas A&M took the lead with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kole Kaler’s two-run single and then Werner pushed the lead to 11-6 with his shot.