“Coach Long’s teams at both UNM and San Diego State were known for their defense, and I don’t think there is a better defensive coach in the country. We are lucky to have him back with our program,” Gonzales said in a statement.

Gonzales and Long also have a long history, as Gonzales played his senior season at New Mexico under Long and later served as defensive coordinator during Long’s tenure at San Diego State.

Long was a quarterback at New Mexico from 1969-71, earning player of the year honors for the Western Athletic Conference in 1971. He then played professionally in both Canada and with the Detroit Wheels of the short-lived World Football League.

He worked as a graduate assistant coach at New Mexico from 1972-73 and the offensive back field coach and then defensive backs coach from 1978-80 before becoming defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Oregon State and later UCLA. He was named New Mexico’s head coach in 1998 and went on to win a record 65 games over the next decade.

Under Long, the Lobos were bowl eligible for a school-record seven straight seasons. Long led New Mexico to a 23-0 win over Nevada in the 2007 New Mexico Bowl, ending a 46-year bowl victory drought for the school.

A three-time Mountain West Coach of the Year, Long is the winningest coach in the league’s history with 143 of his 146 wins coming since the league’s inception in 1999.