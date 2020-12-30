Orlando Robinson had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2). Deon Stroud added 16 points.
The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Colorado State defeated Fresno State 75-53 last Monday.
