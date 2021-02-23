Loren Cristian Jackson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Zips (14-5, 12-4), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Enrique Freeman added three blocks.
The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Ohio 90-70 on Dec. 22.
