MACON, Ga. — Jeromy Rodriguez finished with 20 points and 18 rebounds — eight off the offensive glass — and East Tennessee State held off Mercer in overtime 72-68 on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s efforts helped the Buccaneers (15-4, 5-1 Southern Conference) win their seventh straight game, beat Mercer for a ninth straight time and run their winning streak to seven in overtime games. Patrick Good had 13 points but made just 3 of his 11 3-pointers, while Hodges scored 10. ETSU struggled from distance, making 7 of 28 (25 percent).

The Bears (6-11, 1-4) worked their way to a 32-28 halftime lead and used Ethan Stair’s layup with 30 seconds left in regulation to send it to overtime tied at 64. Bo Hodges hit a jumper to give the Bucs a 65-63 lead before Djordje Dimitrijevic’s layup pulled the Bears even. ETSU regained the lead for good on Rodriguez’s tip-in with 2:49 to play. Patrick Good hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds to help the Buccaneers prevail. Mercer made just 1 of 5 shots in OT.

Ross Cummings sank four 3s and scored 22 to lead the Bears. Ethan Stair added 13 points and three steals.

