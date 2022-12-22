Rogers and American host Siena

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Siena Saints (6-5, 1-0 MAAC) at American Eagles (8-2) Washington; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -1.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Siena Saints after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 69-61 victory against the VMI Keydets. The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. American is the leader in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Saints have gone 1-3 away from home. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11 points. Rogers is shooting 63.4% and averaging 13.7 points for American.

Javian McCollum is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Stormo is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the last 10 games for Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article