Rogers and American host Siena

Siena Saints (6-5, 1-0 MAAC) at American Eagles (8-2)
The Saints have gone 1-3 away from home. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11 points. Rogers is shooting 63.4% and averaging 13.7 points for American.
Javian McCollum is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Stormo is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the last 10 games for Siena.
