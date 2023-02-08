Rogers and the American Eagles take on conference foe Boston University

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (15-8, 7-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (11-14, 4-8 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -1; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces American in a matchup of Patriot teams. The Terriers are 6-4 on their home court. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot scoring 67.0 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 7-5 against Patriot opponents. American is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging nine points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Johnny O’Neil averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article