Rogers and the American Eagles visit conference foe Boston University

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (15-8, 7-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (11-14, 4-8 Patriot) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles take on Walter Whyte and the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday. The Terriers have gone 6-4 at home. Boston University ranks fourth in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Eagles are 7-5 in conference matchups. American scores 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whyte is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Johnny O’Neil averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Rogers is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for American.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article