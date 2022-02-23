The Seahawks are 13-1 in conference games. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rogers averaging 2.4.
The Knights and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is averaging 13 points for the Knights. Hill is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
Alex Morales is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.
Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.