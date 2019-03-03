RALEIGH, N.C. — Senior DD Rogers scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, helping No. 10 North Carolina State top No. 15 Miami 70-68 on Sunday.

In the regular-season finale for each team, the Wolfpack also got 12 points from senior guard Kiara Leslie, including a go-ahead jumper in the second half.

Emese Hof scored 24 points for Miami (24-7, 12-4 Atlantic Coast), and Beatrice Mompremier added 15 points and 17 rebounds. The Hurricanes had won six of seven.

Leslie’s jumper put N.C. State (25-4, 12-4) ahead to stay at 57-56 with 7:22 left. Rogers then converted a layup and Kayla Jones had a fast-break runout score to increase the lead to five.

With the win, the Wolfpack secured the No. 3 seed for the ACC Tournament. Miami will be the No. 4 seed. Both teams will play in the quarterfinals on Friday.

N.C. State trailed by 10 after Hof opened the second half with a successful runner. But the Wolfpack used a 3-pointer by Kai Crutchfield and a three-point play by Elissa Cunane to spark a 10-0 run that tied it at 40.

After a timeout, Mompremier converted a three-point play and Hof made a 13-foot jumper to restore Miami’s five-point lead, but Rogers responded with two free throws and N.C. State scored eight of the final 10 points of the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The win gives the Wolfpack some momentum heading into the postseason. But after losing three starters and one key reserve to season-ending knee injuries, N.C. State is mostly relying on a six-player rotation, which could make it difficult to win the three games in three days necessary to take the ACC Tournament.

Miami: Losing on the road to a top-10 opponent is hardly a disaster for the Hurricanes. They still finished the season with a 6-2 record against Top 25 opponents and appear to be a threat to challenge for the ACC Tournament title and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Miami plays at 11 a.m. Friday in the ACC quarterfinals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

N.C. State plays at 8 p.m. Friday in the quarters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.