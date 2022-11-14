Rogers, No. 21 Oregon use big 3rd quarter to batter Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. — Endiya Rogers scored 14 points — all in the third quarter — Chance Gray scored 10 points and No. 21-ranked Oregon throttled Southern 83-46 on Monday night.
Nine Oregon players entered the scoring column and Phillipina Kyei scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rogers shot 6 of 7 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern (0-3).
