Colleges

Rogers, No. 21 Oregon use big 3rd quarter to batter Southern

By
November 14, 2022 at 9:56 p.m. EST

BATON ROUGE, La. — Endiya Rogers scored 14 points — all in the third quarter — Chance Gray scored 10 points and No. 21-ranked Oregon throttled Southern 83-46 on Monday night.

The Ducks (3-0) closed the first quarter outscoring Southern 9-4 over the final 4:22 and led 18-11. They extended the lead to 32-14 over the first half of the second and went to intermission up 38-24. Then, an 18-0 outburst in just a little more than the first half of the third broke it open for a 56-24 lead and the Ducks cruised from there.

Nine Oregon players entered the scoring column and Phillipina Kyei scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rogers shot 6 of 7 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern (0-3).

___

