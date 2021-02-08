Mouhamadou Gueye had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Seawolves (8-10, 6-6).
The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Seawolves for the season. UMBC defeated Stony Brook 71-65 on Sunday.
___
___
