Zach Cooks had 21 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-8, 5-7). Dylan O’Hearn added 16 points and Diego Willis had six rebounds.
The Retrievers evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.
___
___
