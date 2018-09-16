LAS VEGAS — Armani Rogers threw for a touchdown and ran for four more and Lexington Thomas ran for 124 yards and a score to help UNLV beat Prairie View A&M 46-17 on Saturday night.

Rogers was 11-of-21 passing for 130 yards and added 17 carries for 122 yards. He set the school record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with four, including two this season.

Drew Tejchman’s 24-yard touchdown reception capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open the game, but the PAT attempt was no good. After PVAMU (1-3) went three-and-out, a high snap on an attempted punt was recovered by UNLV’s Chad Magyar at the 5 and, two plays later, Thomas scored from 1 yard out to make it 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

Rogers added a 6-yard TD run later in the first before scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs in the second and the Rebels (2-1) led 34-0 at halftime.

PVAMU’s Jalen Morton threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns despite completing just 11 of 37 passes.

