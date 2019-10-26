Marshall (5-3, 3-1) had possession with 1:21 remaining when Isaiah Green began a 10-play, 51-yard drive that set up Rohrwasser’s game-winning kick.
Green was 20-of-31 passing for 230 yards and threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score. Brenden Knox added 84 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Thundering Herd.
Ty Storey was 31 of 43 for 292 yards passing and had a touchdown run for Western Kentucky. Walker ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Lucky Jackson caught 16 passes for 168 yards.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
