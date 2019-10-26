Rohrwasser made two field goals in the second quarter, and his 43-yarder stretched the Thundering Herd’s lead to 23-7 midway through the third. But Western Kentucky (5-3, 4-1 Conference USA) scored on its next three possessions with long drives, capped by Gaej Walker’s 16-yard run that tied the game 23-23 with 6:19 to play.