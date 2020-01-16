Roland hit a jumper and Brace made a 3-pointer before Roland added a layup to give Northeastern, which trailed by 15 with minutes to play, its first lead since midway through the first half at 72-70 with 1:23 remaining. Riller tied it 22 seconds later but Roland answered with a 3 to take the lead for good. After Riller made a layup to make it 77-76 with 11 seconds remaining, Roland made two free throws and Riller missed a potential tying pull-up 3 from NBA range.