Roland, fourth in the nation at 23.4 points per game coming in, made 8 of 15 from the field and 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Marten Linssen scored a career-high 20 points for the Seahawks (8-19, 3-11). Jaylen Sims added 17 points and eight rebounds. Brian Tolefree had 13 points.

The teams split their season series. UNC Wilmington defeated Northeastern 76-74 on Jan. 18.

Northeastern plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays at Hofstra on Saturday.

