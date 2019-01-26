HARRISONBURG, Va. — Jordan Roland hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Vasa Pusica had a double-double and Northeastern turned back James Madison 78-68 on Saturday.

Shawn Occeus added 14 points and Donnell Greshman 12 for the Huskies (12-9, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Pusica had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Huskies to a 40-31 rebounding advantage and went 6 for 6 from the foul line to run his streak of consecutive makes to 27.

Roland had four 3s and 16 points in the first half when Northeastern held the Dukes to 30 percent shooting to take a 33-24 lead.

An early 7-0 second-half run that included a Roland 3 pushed the lead into double figures and Greshman hit a 3 in an 8-0 run that upped it to 68-48 with 5:43 to go.

The difference was 17 when Stuckey Mosley hit two 3s in a 10-0 James Madison run with just over a minute to go, but Pusica restored order with four free throws.

Moseley led the Dukes (9-13, 2-7), who have lost four straight, with 23 points and Matt Lewis had 17.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.