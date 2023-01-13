Rollins and Southern host Grambling

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (10-6, 3-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-9, 4-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the Grambling Tigers after Isaiah Rollins scored 24 points in Southern’s 102-75 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Jaguars are 4-0 in home games. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Terrell Williams Jr. averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is the top team in the SWAC giving up only 63.2 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

Advertisement

Cameron Christon is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Virshon Cotton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article