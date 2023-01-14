Rollins leads Southern against Grambling after 24-point game

Grambling Tigers (10-6, 3-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-9, 4-0 SWAC)
The Tigers are 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The Jaguars and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Southern.
Cameron Christon is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Grambling.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.
Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.