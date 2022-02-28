The Rockets are 15-3 in conference matchups. Toledo is ninth in college basketball scoring 80.7 points per game while shooting 48.0%.
The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Rockets won the last matchup 86-75 on Jan. 26. Rollins scored 25 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Rollins is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.
Rockets: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.