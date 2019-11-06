Carlos Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes. Isiah Brown added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points.

Grand Canyon was 2 of 18 beyond the arc and was outrebounded 36-33. The Antelopes missed 12 of their first 13 shots and fell behind 24-11 and trailed 35-28 at the half.

Grand Canyon had a late 10-0 run to cut a 15-point deficit to five but couldn’t get closer.

