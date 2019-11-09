On the first possession of the game, Liberty (6-4) used a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Stephen Calvert’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Zac Foutz to take a 7-0 lead but the Cougars (5-4) scored the next 17 points, and 24 of the next 27, to take the lead for good. Romney’s 2-yard TD pass to Simon tied it midway through the first quarter, Jake Oldroyd kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second and Bushman’s touchdown made it 17-7 at halftime.