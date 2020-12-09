The former Big East rivals were meeting for the first time in seven years.
Alan Griffin led Syracuse (3-1) with 20 points, and Quincy Guerrier had 18.
Harper was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
After trailing 34-30 at halftime, Syracuse got within one several times early in the second half before tying it at 55 on a 3-pointer by Griffin assisted by Joseph Girard III.
Mathis hit a 3 on the ensuing possession, but Griffin’s dunk off Paul Mulcahy’s turnover put the Orange ahead 59-58 with 7:15 remaining for their first lead since it was 3-2.
Syracuse led for the next few minutes before Johnson’s fast-break dunk assisted by Young at the 4:10 mark gave Rutgers at 66-65 advantage. The play was part of an 11-0 run over 3:19 that put the Scarlet Knights in control and put away the Orange.
